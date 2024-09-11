Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Increases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $40,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,055,606 shares of company stock worth $584,747,672 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $71.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.82 and its 200 day moving average is $63.73. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

