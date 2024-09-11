Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Increases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,422 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.06% of Target worth $43,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock opened at $148.05 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.11. The firm has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Target

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.