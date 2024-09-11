Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases 2,900 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 269,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.08% of Kimberly-Clark worth $37,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 333.3% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Argus raised Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $146.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.86 and a 200 day moving average of $135.07. The company has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $149.30.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

