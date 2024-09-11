Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Raises Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 277,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $22,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $133,952,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,410,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,802,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,925 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,679,000. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at about $19,878,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $12,992,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

NYSE SWK opened at $96.64 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.26 and a twelve month high of $108.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.57.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently -475.36%.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

