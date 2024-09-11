Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,134 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,567,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,402,000 after acquiring an additional 894,065 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,072,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,747,000 after acquiring an additional 872,043 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,874,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,476,000 after purchasing an additional 835,719 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $15,626,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,622,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,524,000 after acquiring an additional 509,717 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $19.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

