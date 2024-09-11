Velas Price Hits $0.0050 on Major Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 11th. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $13.21 million and approximately $528,261.39 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00041517 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006926 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00015073 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007194 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,631,985,144 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.