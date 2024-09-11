Venus Hits Market Capitalization of $108.53 Million (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last week, Venus has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. One Venus token can currently be bought for $6.68 or 0.00011578 BTC on exchanges. Venus has a market capitalization of $108.53 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Venus Token Profile

Venus’ launch date was November 20th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,243,750 tokens. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official website is venus.io.

Venus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) lending and borrowing platform deployed on the BNB Chain. Created by the Swipe project team, led by Joselito Lizarondo, it combines the features of Maker and Compound to offer a user-friendly DeFi experience. The native governance token, XVS, is used for voting, staking, and participating in the protocol’s governance. Venus Protocol focuses on risk management, decentralization, and user experience improvements in its latest version (V4), introducing features like Isolated Pools and the Resilient Price Oracle to enhance its capabilities.”

