Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0834 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Veren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Veren Stock Performance

Shares of Veren stock opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -78.37 and a beta of 2.16. Veren has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $9.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Veren (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Veren had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $852.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Veren will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Veren from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

About Veren

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

