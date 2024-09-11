Verge (XVG) Price Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 11th. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $59.38 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,706.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $324.67 or 0.00582831 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00009940 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.29 or 0.00108220 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.48 or 0.00300648 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00032411 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00034387 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00087510 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

