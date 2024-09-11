Vertcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.00 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 11th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $4.00 million and approximately $12,867.64 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0569 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,774.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.91 or 0.00577802 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00009760 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00107865 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.50 or 0.00295159 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00032192 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00033088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00088205 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,238,697 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

