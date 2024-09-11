Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.04 and last traded at $75.80. 3,027,465 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 8,523,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.22.

Vertiv Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.22 and a 200 day moving average of $84.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 76.66, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

