VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.164 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:UITB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.13. 557,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,968. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $48.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.35.
About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF
