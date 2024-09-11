VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2024

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBNDGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0932 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

UBND traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.33. 32,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,050. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.53. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.18 and a 1-year high of $22.43.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Dividend History for VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND)

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.