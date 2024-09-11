VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Shares Sold by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC reduced its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,398 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VFLO. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 35.0% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the second quarter valued at about $377,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $613,000.

NASDAQ VFLO opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.44. The stock has a market cap of $569.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $33.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0166 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

