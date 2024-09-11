VictoryShares Hedged Equity Income ETF (NASDAQ:HEJD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

VictoryShares Hedged Equity Income ETF (NASDAQ:HEJD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1182 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Hedged Equity Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

VictoryShares Hedged Equity Income ETF Price Performance

HEJD remained flat at $25.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.59. VictoryShares Hedged Equity Income ETF has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $26.10.

