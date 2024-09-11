VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2384 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a boost from VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CID traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.11. 1,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.47. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $28.43 and a 1-year high of $33.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.82.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market stocks outside the US, screened for positive earnings and high dividend yield, and weighted inversely by volatility. CID was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

