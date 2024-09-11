VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2384 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a boost from VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.
VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ CID traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.11. 1,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.47. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $28.43 and a 1-year high of $33.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.82.
VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- About the Markup Calculator
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.