VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Plans $0.12 Dividend

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1182 per share on Thursday, September 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.95. 13,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,265. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.85 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $68.59.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

