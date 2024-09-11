VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Plans $0.12 Dividend

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1182 per share on Thursday, September 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.95. 13,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,265. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.85 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $68.59.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
