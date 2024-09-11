VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Declares $0.09 Dividend

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0939 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, September 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ CSF traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.70. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $46.65 and a 1-year high of $55.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.81.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
