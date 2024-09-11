VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:USVM)

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1605 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.
VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ USVM traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.11. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $60.66 and a 1-year high of $85.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.80.
VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Company Profile
