VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:ULVM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17

VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:ULVM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1696 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ULVM stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024. The stock has a market cap of $158.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.99. VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $58.90 and a 52-week high of $79.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.08.

Get VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (ULVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory US Value Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. ULVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.