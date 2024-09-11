VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:ULVM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2024

VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:ULVMGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1696 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ULVM stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024. The stock has a market cap of $158.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.99. VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $58.90 and a 52-week high of $79.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.08.

VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (ULVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory US Value Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. ULVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Dividend History for VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:ULVM)

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.