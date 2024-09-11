VitalStone Financial LLC Acquires 6,183 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,918,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after buying an additional 20,562 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TLT stock opened at $100.69 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $100.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.30. The firm has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

