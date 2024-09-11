VitalStone Financial LLC Buys 1,251 Shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

BITB stock opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average is $34.78. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $40.16.

About Bitwise Bitcoin ETF

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

