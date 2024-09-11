VitalStone Financial LLC Buys Shares of 2,702 Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Matson by 5.8% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Matson by 1.3% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Matson by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Matson by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MATX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $1,023,825.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,076,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,843 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $1,023,825.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,076,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $1,000,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,897 shares in the company, valued at $29,727,772.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,376 shares of company stock valued at $13,565,120 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of MATX stock opened at $125.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.07. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.68 and a 12 month high of $138.84.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $847.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. Matson had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 10.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 16.04%.

About Matson

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.