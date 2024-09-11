VitalStone Financial LLC Has $12.44 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 9.0% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,571 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,513,000 after acquiring an additional 894,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $304,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $458.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $471.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.60. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.7615 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

