VitalStone Financial LLC Has $150,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1,738.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

MGK stock opened at $304.55 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $218.10 and a twelve month high of $330.36. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.68.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

