VitalStone Financial LLC Has $2.14 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

VitalStone Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,290,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,766,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,829 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,978,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,938,000 after buying an additional 517,538 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,264,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $781,644,000 after buying an additional 186,369 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,104,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,844,000 after buying an additional 834,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,046,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,684,000 after buying an additional 173,611 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $108.42 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.12.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.