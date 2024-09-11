VitalStone Financial LLC Purchases 4,245 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 4,823.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 357,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after acquiring an additional 172,400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 885.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 237,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 213,347 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 269,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,946,000 after purchasing an additional 164,543 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 784.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in NRG Energy by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 21,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE NRG opened at $77.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.10. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.61 and a fifty-two week high of $87.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NRG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.57.

View Our Latest Report on NRG Energy

About NRG Energy

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.