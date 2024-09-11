VitalStone Financial LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

VitalStone Financial LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,614 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $230,235,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $145,477,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,026 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,614,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,310,000 after acquiring an additional 902,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $78,567,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $109.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.04. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $120.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

