VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of NYSE:VNRX opened at $0.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73. VolitionRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VolitionRx will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Guy Archibald Innes purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 406,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,477.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

