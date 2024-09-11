Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $72.43 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 11th. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $2.58 or 0.00004526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $72.43 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,159,480.25341006 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.6062142 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $3,461,907.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

