Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal Sells 27,143 Shares

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 27,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $352,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,301. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Neil Harris Blumenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $694,500.00.

Shares of WRBY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.88. 1,567,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,726. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.53.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $188.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.89 million. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Warby Parker from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 79.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

