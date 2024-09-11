Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal Sells 50,000 Shares

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $694,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,138.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Neil Harris Blumenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 27,143 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $352,859.00.

Warby Parker Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WRBY opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.53. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $188.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth about $1,243,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 612,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 13,526 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 37,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WRBY. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Warby Parker from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Warby Parker from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.11.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

