Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal Sells 50,000 Shares

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $694,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,138.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Neil Harris Blumenthal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 6th, Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 27,143 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $352,859.00.
Warby Parker Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE WRBY opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.53. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth about $1,243,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 612,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 13,526 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 37,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WRBY. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Warby Parker from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Warby Parker from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.11.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Warby Parker
About Warby Parker
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Warby Parker
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.