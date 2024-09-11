Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.95 and last traded at $13.91. Approximately 168,409 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,380,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

WRBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Warby Parker from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.53.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $188.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.89 million. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $694,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,138.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Warby Parker news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $694,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,138.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 15,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $198,536.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,263. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,599,811 shares of company stock valued at $87,496,524 over the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 0.3% in the first quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 408,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

