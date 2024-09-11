Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Trading Down 5%

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.91 and last traded at $29.91. 10,814 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 89,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.49.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average of $27.48.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $102.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.06 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 9.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.66%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,708 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 136,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 14,910 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 30.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 39,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 826,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,642,000 after acquiring an additional 59,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

