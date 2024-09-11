Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,772 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Illumina makes up about 1.1% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 166.7% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 292.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Illumina by 86.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ILMN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Cowen raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.05.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $124.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $159.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 68.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.08%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

