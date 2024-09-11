Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Kodiak Gas Services were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the second quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 115.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSE KGS opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.90. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $29.75.

Kodiak Gas Services Increases Dividend

Kodiak Gas Services ( NYSE:KGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $309.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.88 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. This is a positive change from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

See Also

