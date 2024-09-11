Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $91.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.52.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

