Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,965 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,613 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 50,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 21,112 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $800,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,220 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 36,050 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 12,297 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Comcast Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.29 and its 200 day moving average is $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

