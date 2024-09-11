Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Sells 701 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,118,288,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $316,472,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $152,109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in AT&T by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,086,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,954 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America raised AT&T to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $155.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $21.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

