Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Takes Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth $214,216,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,143,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 214,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $326,124,000 after buying an additional 57,528 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,937,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,189,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MKL. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,626.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,512.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 743 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,787.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,525.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,295.65 and a 12 month high of $1,670.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,564.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,548.95.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.76 by $5.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 13.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

