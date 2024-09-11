Wells Fargo & Company Raises Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $90.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.98% from the stock’s current price.

SHOP has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.37.

Get Shopify alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Shopify

Shopify Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,853,359. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.10 and its 200-day moving average is $68.41. Shopify has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The company has a market cap of $87.88 billion, a PE ratio of -401.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Shopify by 100.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.