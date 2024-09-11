Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.53. 285,960 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 192,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Westrock Coffee Stock Down 6.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84. The company has a market cap of $652.17 million, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.42.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Westrock Coffee had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $208.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Westrock Coffee’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westrock Coffee will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Westrock Coffee news, major shareholder Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 33,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $336,927.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,974,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,133,312.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joe T. Ford purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 244,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,559.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 33,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $336,927.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,974,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,133,312.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,451 shares of company stock worth $1,856,419. 42.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEST. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new position in Westrock Coffee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,416,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Westrock Coffee by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 138,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

