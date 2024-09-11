Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 844 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIB. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 79,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIB opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $33.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.12 and its 200-day moving average is $32.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

