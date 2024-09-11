Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at about $789,947,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,862,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,755,000 after buying an additional 2,575,854 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,609,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,848,000 after buying an additional 1,679,846 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,539,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,673,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,679,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

AMH opened at $39.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average of $36.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $40.21.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.18). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 106.12%.

AMH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

