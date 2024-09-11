Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.95 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 436.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $63.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.67.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.484 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

