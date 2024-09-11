Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $32,000 in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the first quarter worth $73,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $654.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.40. Fidus Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average of $19.71.

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $35.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.88 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 67.43% and a return on equity of 12.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.54%. This is a positive change from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 59.11%.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidus Investment to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

