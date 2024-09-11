Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,380,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 44.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,785,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $638,429,000 after buying an additional 2,403,820 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $78,586,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $55,098,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $12,341,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VKTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.78.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

VKTX stock opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day moving average is $63.91. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $99.41.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 115,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $6,671,161.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,354,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,596,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director J Matthew Singleton sold 20,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $1,195,818.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,535. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 115,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $6,671,161.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,354,927 shares in the company, valued at $135,596,696.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,786,475. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

See Also

