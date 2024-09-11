Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Shares Down 4.5%

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $92.46 and last traded at $92.82. Approximately 473,219 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,273,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on WHR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

Whirlpool Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.41.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

