Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.60

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Wickes Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON WIX traded up GBX 1.74 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 172.34 ($2.25). 885,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,953. Wickes Group has a 1 year low of GBX 120 ($1.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 176.05 ($2.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £408.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,421.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 152.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 148.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Tuesday.

Wickes Group Company Profile

Wickes Group plc operates as a retailer of home repair, maintenance, and improvement products and services in the United Kingdom. It supports customers home improvements plans through Local Trade, Design and Installation, and do-it-yourself (DIY) prepositions. The company's products portfolio includes kitchen, bathroom, garden and outdoor space, building supplies, tools, timber, doors, drawer fronts, decorating, flooring and tiles, electrical, hardware and roofing, painting, extensions, loft conversions, driveway, hang a shelf, and joinery and landscaping categories.

Featured Stories

