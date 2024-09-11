Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 136.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WTW shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.73.

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $291.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $277.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.63. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $201.41 and a 1-year high of $296.45.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

